Going To Take A Lot of Energy To Beat Millwall, Leeds United Star Feels

Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich is positive that the Whites can return to winning way against Millwall, but expects the Lions to suck up a lot of energy.



The Yorkshire-based club have been on a poor run of form recently, winning one, losing three and drawing three of their last seven Championship games.













Having lost consecutive league games for the first time this season against QPR last weekend, Marcelo Bielsa's side will be looking to return to winning ways when they host Millwall on Tuesday.



Leeds star Klich has insisted that they know how the Lions are going to play and is positive of winning the game if the Whites focus on their own game.





However, the Polish international has admitted that it will take a lot of energy from the second-placed side to get the victory against Gary Rowett's Millwall on Tuesday.







“We know about the opponents a lot”, Klich told the Yorkshire Evening Post.



“They send us videos about every player I could meet on the pitch.





"I know a lot about them, how they’re going to play and what we have to do to play against them.



“We focus on them but obviously we have our own game and if we play good it doesn’t matter how the opponent plays.



“We can beat anyone and we’ve shown that already.



"To beat Millwall it will take a lot of energy and I hope this week without a game is going to help us.”



Leeds are now only three points above third-placed Fulham and dropping points against Millwall this week would add more pressure.

