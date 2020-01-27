Good Environment – Tottenham Hotspur Talent Delighted With Loan Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Brandon Austin is delighted to have joined Viborg FF on loan and has set his eyes on contributing to the team while also developing as a player.



Danish first division club Viborg have confirmed the signing of 21-year-old goalkeeper Austin from Premier League side Tottenham on loan until the end of the season.













The England Under-21s player, who has appeared on the Spurs' first-team bench six times this term, will wear the number one kit for the Greens.



Upon completing his move to Denmark, Austin has revealed that he has talked with Viborg boss Jacob Neestrup and is impressed with the club and their philosophy.





The youngster has now set his eyes on doing well on loan for Viborg and developing as a player at the same time.







"I am very happy to be here and am excited to get started and become part of the team", Austin told Viborg's official site.



"I have had good conversations with Jacob, and have got a very good impression of the club and the philosophy here.





"There is a good environment here for young players, so it is very exciting for me and I hope that I can contribute well to the team and develop during my time in Viborg."



Viborg have brought in Austin as the replacement for Ellery Balcombe, who has returned to Brentford following his loan spell.

