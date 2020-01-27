He’s Quick, He’s Skilful – Leeds United Star Impressed With New Boy

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United workhorse Stuart Dallas has heaped praise on new Whites signing Ian Poveda for his fast and direct style of play and is delighted with how youngster has adapted so far.



The Yorkshire-based club announced the signing of 19-year-old winger Poveda from Manchester City last week, making him their second signing of the window.













The London-born teenager, who signed a four-year deal with Leeds, has been training with Marcelo Bielsa's side since joining for and has impressed Dallas.



Dallas has lauded Poveda for how he has integrated with his new team-mates so far and is also pleased to welcome the new faces to the club.





The 28-year-old revealed that he came up against Poveda in murderball – a high-intensity training routine – is now aware of how quick the youngster is.







"Fast, direct. I've never seen a player take to a group so quick", Dallas told a press conference.



"He's lively, taken really well to the lads. Nice to welcome new faces.





"We did murderball on Thursday or Friday and I was up against him. I found out how quick he was. He is skilful, has two good feet."



Poveda is expected to fill the void left by Jack Clarke, who was recalled from his loan by Tottenham Hotspur.

