Jean-Kevin Augustin Tells Leeds United Fans What To Expect

Leeds United new boy Jean-Kevin Augustin has told Whites fans what they can expect from him as a player, while admitting English football will be a new experience for him.



The Yorkshire-based club has made Augustin their third signing of the January transfer window on Monday, bringing him from RB Leipzig on loan until the end of the season.













As he prepares to replace Eddie Nketiah in Marcelo Bielsa's side, the 22-year-old has revealed that the Leeds fans can see a player that gives 100 per cent on the pitch in him.



Expressing his passion for the sport, Augustin has also set his eyes on transmitting his love for the game of football while plying his trade for the Whites.





"They are going to see a player who is always going to leave everything on the pitch, try to score goals and help the team", Augustin told LUTV.







"I want to transmit my passion for football, I really love football."



Augustin is relishing the challenge of playing in England for the first time and has vowed to do everything he can to help Leeds earn Premier League promotion.





"I've played in different leagues and I've never been in England", he said.



"I know, whether it be in the Championship or Premier League, I wanted to come here and play here.



"I'm going to do everything I can to help the team get back to the Premier League."



While Augustin's signing has been confirmed in time for Tuesday's Millwall game, Bielsa has revealed that it is unlikely he will be involved.

