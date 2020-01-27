XRegister
26 October 2019

27/01/2020 - 12:58 GMT

Kyle Walker-Peters Waiting To Talk To Crystal Palace and Southampton

 




Kyle Walker-Peters is waiting for Tottenham Hotspur to reach an agreement with Crystal Palace and Southampton before mulling which club he would like to join, according to Sky Sports News (12:46)

Tottenham are ready to let Walker-Peters leave the club before the transfer window slams shut later this week, but have yet to finalise an agreement with either of the two interested parties.


 



Walker-Peters has not decided on either Crystal Palace or Southampton and is waiting for a deal to be agreed.

The full-back will then hold talks with one or both of the clubs before he decides where he wants to head this week.
 


Walker-Peters has clocked just 242 minutes of playing time for Tottenham in the Premier League so far this season, while he was handed one outing by Jose Mourinho in Spurs' final Champions League group stage game.



The 22-year-old will be likely putting chances to play at the front of his decision over the coming days.

Both Crystal Palace and Southampton are claimed to be hopeful of reaching an agreement with Tottenham for a loan before the window slams shut.
 


The defender is under contract at Tottenham until the summer of 2023.
 