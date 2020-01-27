Leeds United Boss Marcelo Bielsa Comments On Further Signings

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has confirmed that the Whites will not make any more signings before the transfer window slams shut on Friday.



The Yorkshire-based club announced Jean-Kevin Augustin as their third signing of the winter transfer window today, following the arrivals of Elia Caprile and Ian Poveda.













With few more days to go before the January transfer window slams shut, it is possible that Leeds could add more players to their ranks.



However, Whites boss Bielsa has confirmed that, with the signings of Augustin, Caprile and Poveda, they are done with their business this transfer window.





The Argentine tactician believes Leeds have replaced Jack Clarke and Eddie Nketiah with Poveda and Augustin and is grateful to the club board for the support in the market.







"We are not going to add a new player", Bielsa told a press conference.



"We had to substitute Clarke and Nketiah. Poveda and Augustin resolve this situation.





"And of course everybody values the order that the institution of Leeds did to resolve the needs of the team. This is support for us and is very important."



Leeds will return to league action by hosting Millwall at Elland Road on Tuesday.

