26 October 2019

27/01/2020 - 11:35 GMT

Leeds United Confirm Jean-Kevin Augustin Signing

 




Leeds United have completed the loan signing of Jean-Kevin Augustin, who will wear the number 29 shirt, from RB Leipzig. 

The Whites have turned to Augustin to fill the hole left by the departure of Eddie Nketiah earlier this month and have signed him on loan.


 



Augustin and his agent landed in England on Monday morning and the striker quickly had a medical, with terms on a switch to Leeds having been agreed at the weekend.

He has been on loan at Monaco, but the Ligue 1 side have terminated the arrangement to allow him to join Leeds.
 


The loan deal with RB Leipzig is expected to contain an option that will allow Leeds to sign Augustin on a permanent basis if they win promotion this season.



Augustin struggled to make an impact at Monaco during the first half of the season and the Stade Louis II outfit are happy for him to go.

Leeds will be looking for Augustin to hit the ground running at Elland Road as they look to boost their promotion push.
 


The Whites have seen their form decline in recent weeks and will be keen to make sure they are not dragged back into the playoff mix in the Championship.
 