Leeds United Supremo Visits Training Ground

Leeds United chairman and majority owner Andrea Radrizzani is present at the Yorkshire-based club's training ground Thorp Arch today.



The Championship club confirmed the signing of Jean-Kevin Augustin from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig on loan until the end of the season this morning.













Leeds are also said to have the option to make the move permanent in the summer if they manage to earn promotion to Premier League.



The announcement of the Frenchman's arrival, replacing Eddie Nketiah who returned to Arsenal from his loan spell earlier this month, is a boost for Leeds and has been greeted by the club's fans.





In a further development, chairman Radrizzani is present at the club's Thorp Arch training base today, according to BBC Radio Leeds.







It is unclear why Radrizzani is at Thorp Arch.



He could be paying a visit to meet new signing Augustin, or hold talks with head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

