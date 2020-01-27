XRegister
26 October 2019

06 August 2019

27/01/2020 - 15:29 GMT

Manchester United In Talks With Portuguese To Become Transfer Supremo

 




Former Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Antero Henrique is in talks with Manchester United to become the Red Devils' new transfer supremo, it has been claimed in Italy. 

Henrique served as sporting director at PSG between 2017 and 2019, and is on the look out for a new challenge.


 



The 51-year-old could return to work with Premier League giants Manchester United as, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, he is in talks with the club.

He is speaking with Manchester United with a view to becoming the transfer supremo at Old Trafford.
 


Manchester United have been criticised for their recruitment over recent years and there have been calls in some quarters for a director of football to be appointed.



While it is unclear if Henrique is speaking to the Red Devils about becoming their director of football, the role in question would see him direct the club's transfer operations.

He held the role of director of football at Portuguese side FC Porto before heading to PSG.
 


Manchester United are looking to make signings this week before the transfer window closes, but Henrique could have an impact on their summer business if he joins.
 