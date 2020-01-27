Marcelo Bielsa Comments On Jean-Kevin Augustin, Unlikely To Face Millwall

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has admitted that new Whites signing Jean-Kevin Augustin is unlikely to be involved against Millwall on Tuesday night.



The Yorkshire-based club confirmed the loan signing of Augustin, who was previously on loan at AS Monaco, from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig today.













The French centre-forward, whose move could be made permanent if Leeds earn Premier League promotion, has arrived just in time for the Whites' league game against Millwall on Tuesday.



However, Peacocks manager Bielsa has confirmed that it is unlikely that the 22-year-old will be involved in the game at Elland Road.





"I don’t think he’s going to be involved tomorrow. He arrived today", Bielsa told a press conference.







Bielsa is though hopeful that Augustin can hit the ground running and help the team to achieve their goals this term.



"He’s a centre forward with movement, mobility", Bielsa said.





"He’s involved in the combined play from the team. And he has a lot of presence in the box and he’s going to be useful for the needs we have.



Augustin will wear the number 29 jersey for the Yorkshire-based club.

