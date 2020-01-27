New Leeds United Signing Quickly Changes Social Media Image

Follow @insidefutbol





New Leeds United signing Jean-Kevin Augustin has posted an image of him standing inside Elland Road as his new profile picture on Twitter minutes after the Whites announced his arrival.



Championship side Leeds have confirmed the signing of Augustin from German Bundesliga club RB Leipzig on loan until the end of the season.













The Whites are also said to have the option to make the 22-year-old's move to Elland Road permanent in the summer if they manage to earn promotion to the Premier League.



Augustin, who will wear the number 29 shirt for Leeds, took little to no time to update his profile picture on Twitter after he sealed the move.





The French centre-forward has posted an image of himself standing inside Leeds' home stadium Elland Road as his new Twitter profile picture.







Augustin also expressed his delight at joining the Peacocks by tweeting: "No more likes. It's official."



The Yorkshire-based club have signed Augustin as the replacement for Eddie Nketiah, whose loan deal at the club was cut short by Arsenal earlier this month.





Augustin, on the other hand, has cut short his loan spell at French top-tier side Monaco to move to England.



Leeds will be hoping that the young striker can hit the ground running as they look to push for Premier League promotion.

