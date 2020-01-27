Steven Bergwijn’s Behaviour In Forcing Tottenham Move May Affect Euro 2020 Chances

Follow @insidefutbol





Steven Bergwijn's behaviour in forcing his way out of PSV Eindhoven to join Tottenham Hotspur could hurt his chances of securing a place in the Netherlands squad at Euro 2020.



PSV have been left stunned by Bergwijn's actions after he refused to play for the club against FC Twente in the Eredivisie on Sunday due to interest from Tottenham.













He signed a new contract with PSV in the summer, on increased wages, and promised to see out the season at the Eindhoven club.



PSV are now negotiating his departure to Tottenham, but while Bergwijn may get the move he wants, it could yet come at a cost.





Ruud van Nistelrooy, who will be Ronald Koeman's assistant at Euro 2020, is PSV's Under-19s coach and, according to Dutch daily the Algemeen Dagblad, is sure to have noticed what is happening close up.







Unlike Bergwin, both Memphis Depay and Georginio Wijnaldum left PSV in model fashion, with Depay even playing a further game after he had already agreed to join Manchester United.



PSV are looking to earn in excess of €30m from Bergwijn's departure to Tottenham, but the attacker may have hurt their negotiating strength by refusing to play.





Tottenham are known for being tough negotiators in the transfer market and it remains to be seen how much PSV can sell Bergwijn for.

