Tottenham Hotspur In Constant Touch With Club, Looking To Sign 24-Year-Old

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur are in constant contact with AC Milan as they look to agree a deal for striker Krzysztof Piatek before the transfer window slams shut.



Spurs want to bring in another striker due to Harry Kane's injury and 24-year-old Piatek is a player rated at the north London club.













Piatek has been made available for transfer this month by AC Milan, but the Rossoneri want a permanent sale for €30m, while Tottenham would prefer to loan him.



Nevertheless, Tottenham are working hard to find an agreement and, according to Sky Italia, are in constant touch with the Rossoneri.





Tottenham want to put the basis of a deal in place and are looking to find common ground with AC Milan.







Piatek's agents have been in meetings with AC Milan in recent days as they too search for a solution for their client.



The arrival of Zlatan Ibrahimovic has reduced Piatek's likely opportunities for the remainder of this season at the Serie A club.





Piatek has been an unused substitute in AC Milan's last three Serie A games, against Cagliari, Udinese and Brescia, respectively.

