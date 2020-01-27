XRegister
27/01/2020 - 21:46 GMT

West Ham Go In With Loan Plus Buy Bid For Serie A Star, Player Not Keen To Move

 




West Ham United have gone in with a bid to land Cagliari midfielder Nahitan Nandez and the Serie A side are considering the proposal. 

David Moyes is working overtime to strengthen his squad before the transfer window slams shut and Cagliari's Nandez has emerged as an option.


 



The Hammers have now made their move and, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, have put in a bid to sign the Uruguayan on loan with an obligation to buy.

The obligation would be set at €40m and mean Cagliari would be guaranteed West Ham buying Nandez in the summer.
 


Cagliari are now reflecting on the proposal, as is the player.



However, it is claimed that he midfielder does not want to leave the club and a new contract on increased wages, with a release clause set at €40m, to apply from the summer could be on the table.

Cagliari only signed the 24-year-old from Argentine giants Boca Juniors last year.
 


The midfielder has made 20 appearances for Cagliari so far this season in Serie A, chipping in with one goal and four assists.
 