26 October 2019

06 August 2019

27/01/2020 - 14:35 GMT

West Ham Move Complicated For Pape Cheikh, Talks With Championship Club

 




La Liga side Celta Vigo are working on the departure of Pape Cheikh to a team in the Championship, with a switch to West Ham United claimed to be complicated. 

Hammers boss David Moyes has been scanning Europe for midfield options and the Premier League side have been linked with 22-year-old Cheikh, who is on loan at Celta Vigo from Lyon.


 



However, according to Spanish radio station Radio Galega, a switch to West Ham is considered to be complicated and Celta Vigo are working towards him heading to an unnamed Championship side.

His departure from the Spanish side could be finalised within the coming hours.
 


Cheikh has struggled for playing time at Celta Vigo this season, managing just 13 appearances in La Liga.



The midfielder's loan from Lyon contains an option to buy for the Spanish side, but the 22-year-old's future appears to be elsewhere.

Celta Vigo sold Cheikh to Lyon for a fee of €10m with €4m in bonuses, however, they snapped him up back up again two years later on loan.
 


The midfielder came through the youth set-up at the Spanish club and has been capped by Spain at Under-21 level.
 