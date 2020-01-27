West Ham Suffer Steven Nzonzi Blow As Roma Star Picks Preference

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United are set to miss out on Roma midfielder Steven Nzonzi as the player has decided he wants to return to France.



Hammers boss David Moyes is looking to make signings over the course of this week and Roma's Nzonzi, who has been on loan at Galatasaray, is on his radar.













Several sides have been looking at signing Nzonzi and the midfielder now appears to have decided where he would like to go this month.



According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Nzonzi is ready to join Rennes as he is keen to play in Ligue 1 in the first time.





While Nzonzi has played in France before, he has never played in the country's top tier and wants to go to Rennes in Ligue 1.







Rennes are fighting to secure a Champions League spot in Ligue 1 and want to add Nzonzi on loan.



The midfielder is prepared to snub Premier League interest, with West Ham interested, while Aston Villa and Burnley have also been listed as suitors, in order to join Rennes.





However, Rennes still need to find an agreement with Roma before they can complete a deal for Nzonzi.

