Aston Villa Monitoring 31-Year-Old Goal-Getter

Aston Villa are monitoring the situation of Leicester City striker Islam Slimani after he told Monaco he wants to terminate his loan to return to the Premier League, according to Sky Sports News (11:54).



Slimani, who currently plies his trade on loan at Ligue 1 side Monaco, has been linked with several clubs during this transfer window this month.













The Leicester striker has reportedly attracted the interest of Premier League giants Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, both of whom are on the lookout for a striker this month.



It is claimed that Slimani is excited by the interest from the Red Devils and has informed Monaco that he wants to cut short his loan contract.





It remains to be seen whether Manchester United will move for Slimani, but Aston Villa are monitoring the situation.







Dean Smith wants to bring in another striker before the transfer window closes, as he looks to battle against relegation.



Slimani has made 14 appearances across all competitions for Monaco this season, finding the back of the net seven times and providing seven assists.





His last Ligue 1 goal for Monaco came in a 3-3 draw at Paris Saint-Germain.

