28/01/2020 - 17:24 GMT

Brentford Game Not Decisive – Nottingham Forest Boss Sabri Lamouchi

 




Nottingham Forest manager Sabri Lamouchi has stressed that this evening's Championship meeting at Griffin Park between his side and Brentford will not decide either club's fate this season.

In a midweek fixture under the lights in London, Nottingham Forest will look to damage their promotion rivals and boost their own hopes.



Nottingham Forest have 48 points in fourth, while Brentford are just one point and one place behind, as the promotion race picks up steam.

Lamouchi believes that his team are yet to enter the business end of the season, but they are in the race. The manager also took time to insist that the outcome of the match will not be decisive for either Nottingham Forest or Brentford. 
 


"We've not entered the 'money time' of the season yet but we're in the race", Lamouchi said via his club's official site.



"It is an exciting game for both teams tomorrow but it is not going to decide the season for either club. We are getting closer to the end of the season but we must focus on each game as it comes around."

Lamouchi also took time to express his delight with his players, who he feels have shown a willingness to work hard and are focused on performing. 
 


"The players are working so hard at the moment.

"They are fully-focused on every training session and on every game and they know that the Championship can surprise you at any moment.

"As a manager, my job is to put out the best line-up every single week and take maximum points." 

Nottingham Forest came out on top in the earlier fixture between the two teams this season, edging Brentford out 1-0 in October.
 