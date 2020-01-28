Bundesliga Side Showing Interest In 21-Year-Old Everton Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Bundesliga strugglers Paderborn are interested in snapping up Everton talent Antony Evans, according to the Times.



The German side have had their eyes drawn to Evans as a potential midfield reinforcement and are aware of his contractual situation at Goodison Park.













Evans is out of contract at Everton in the summer and could be tempted by the prospect of a move to Germany to continue his career.



Paderborn are second bottom of the Bundesliga with just 15 points from their 19 league games, but they did win 2-0 away at Freiburg at the weekend.





They are three points from safety and want to draft in Evans to bolster their squad.







The 21-year-old midfielder has made 15 appearances for Everton so far this season, turning out in the Premier League 2 and the EFL Trophy.



Evans has had spells away from Everton on loan, spending time at Morecambe and Blackpool.





The attack-minded midfielder joined Everton's academy at the age of nine and penned a professional deal in 2015.

