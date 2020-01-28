Change of Plans For Southampton On Kyle Walker-Peters Swoop

Follow @insidefutbol





Southampton will not complete the signing of Kyle Walker-Peters from Tottenham Hotspur today as planned, according to the Southern Daily Echo.



The Saints are pushing to capture the young full-back from Spurs and had been confident of completing the signing today.













However, while there is an agreement in place between both clubs and the move is expected to happen, it will not be completed today.



Southampton will instead look to seal the capture of Walker-Peters on Wednesday.





Ralph Hasenhuttl's side will complete the formalities of the switch on Wednesday, pushing the signing officially over the line.







The deal will see Walker-Peters link up with Southampton on a loan argeement running through until the end of the season.



Walker-Peters has struggled for playing time at Tottenham this season and will want to clock up regular minutes on the south coast.





Crystal Palace had also been chasing Walker-Peters, but Roy Hodgson's side have been beaten by Southampton.

