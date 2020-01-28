XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



28/01/2020 - 13:48 GMT

Everton Swoop For Inter Midfielder Stalls

 




Everton's swoop for Inter midfielder Matias Vecino has stalled. 

The Toffees want to take Vecino to Goodison Park to bolster Carlo Ancelotti's midfield options before the transfer window slams shut later this week.


 



He is out of favour at Inter and the Nerazzurri want to offload him, but will only agree to do so if a fee of €20m is put on the table.

Everton have not yet come close to meeting Inter's asking price and, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, are not increasing their €15m proposal.
 


As such a move for Vecino has stalled and no progress is being made.



The clock is ticking down on the transfer window, which slams shut at the end of this week, and it remains to be seen if either Inter or Everton will blink.

Inter have just splashed the cash on signing Christian Eriksen from Tottenham Hotspur.
 


They want to shift Vecino off the books, also bringing in cash, and the midfielder has also been linked with several other clubs, including West Ham.

Everton have been leading the race, but they are not prepared to play ball at the level of fee Inter want.
 