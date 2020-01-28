Feyenoord Keep Chelsea Star In Mind As Plan B

Follow @insidefutbol





Feyenoord are considering Chelsea midfielder Lewis Baker as an alternative to Besiktas star Oguzhan Ozyakup, if they fail to land the Turkey international.



Dutch top-flight side Feyenoord are looking to add a central midfielder to their ranks before the winter transfer window slams shut this Friday.













The Rotterdam-based club have identified Besiktas player Ozyakup as the right candidate and are hopeful of striking a loan deal for the 27-year-old.



However, if the unexpected occurs and they fail to take the Turkish international at De Kuip, Feyenoord have an alternative option lined up.





Feyenoord are considering Chelsea midfielder Baker as the alternative if they fail to sign Ozyakup, according to Dutch daily De Telegraaf.







The 24-year-old Englishman spent the first half of the season on loan at German Bundesliga club Fortuna Dusseldorf before returning to Chelsea this month.



If Feyenoord are to make a loan move for the midfielder and sign him, it would see Baker return to the Netherlands for a second time, having spent two seasons at Vitesse between 2015 and 2017.





However, with Dick Advocaat's side having Ozyakup as their preferred choice, it remains to be seen if a move to there is on the cards for Baker.

