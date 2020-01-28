Genk Technical Director Comments On Situation of Sheffield United Target Sander Berge

Follow @insidefutbol





Genk technical director Dimitri De Conde has revealed that the Belgian club have received extremely high offers for Sheffield United target Sander Berge and is unclear if the midfielder will stay.



The Norwegian international, who played against Premier League giants Liverpool in the Champions League earlier this term, has attracted the interest of several clubs.













While West Ham have been linked with Berge, Sheffield United are said to be the current favourites, with the Blades even reportedly having a €20m bid rejected.



Genk technical director De Conde has confirmed the Belgian top-flight side have received huge bids for the 21-year-old midfielder, which he admits makes things complex.





De Conde went on to concede that he is unsure if Berge will be a Genk player when the winter transfer window slams shut on Friday.







“I have no clear answer as to whether he will be at Genk on 1 February or not", De Conde was quoted as saying by Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws.



"The good work of the technical staff sometimes has disadvantages – there is a lot of interest in our players.





"The amounts are extremely high by Belgian standards and that makes it complex.



"We talk about that with Sander, but I keep the content of those conversations among us."



Sheffield United will be hoping to land their target before the transfer window slams shut on Friday.

