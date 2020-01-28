He Can Hurt Us, Nightmare To Mark – Former Leeds Star Warns On Millwall Man

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Ben Parker believes Millwall midfielder Jed Wallace is a nightmare to defend against and has warned the Whites against his threat this evening.



Winless in three games, Marcelo Bielsa's side will be looking to return to winning ways when they host Millwall at Elland Road this evening in the Championship.













As Leeds prepare to face off against Gary Rowett's Lions, ex-Whites defender Parker has urged the players to be wary of the threat posed by Millwall midfielder Wallace.



The 32-year-old, who feels Wallace is the Lions' key player, believes the Englishman is a nightmare for the full-backs to mark as he keeps moving all over the pitch.





Parker went on to point out that Wallace has done well in big games at Elland Road, before stressing the importance of communication among the Leeds players when it comes to dealing with him.







"He just pops up all over the pitch and for a full-back, he can be a nightmare to mark because do you stay with him, do you track him all over the pitch, do you pass him on to your midfielders?" Parker said on LUTV.



"So the communication is got to be key because it might not be you marking if you are in that left-back position, it might be Ben White, who we think is going to be playing there, who we actually know from Marcelo Bielsa's press conference is going to play in that holding midfield kind of role.





"So the communication is key because he can pick up the balls in these [deep] areas and he can drive forward because he has got good pace.



"He has actually played well at Elland Road as well. So it is a ground where he likes to come to.



"He seems to thrive on this kind of big match atmosphere as well but no, give him time, give him space, he will hurt us."



Wallace has scored nine goals and provided seven assists from his 26 league appearances this term and his Millwall side have won four of their last six games.

