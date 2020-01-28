I Have To Keep Them Motivated – Carlo Ancelotti On Fringe Everton Stars

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has stressed the importance of man-management for a modern boss and sympathises with the frustrations fringe players feel when they are overlooked.



The veteran manager has 25 members in his squad to choose from ahead of a match and he insists that the players not making it to the final squad need to stay motivated, which is a difficult job.













Ancelotti revealed that sometimes has to stay patient with fringe players, because from his experience in the past, he knows that such players can sometimes become difficult to handle.



He also stressed the importance of all members of the squad staying motivated in order to make sure that intensity is kept high in training.





“Man-management has changed a lot. It has become more difficult because when I started training I had only 16 players", Ancelotti told Everton's official site.







“Now I have 25 players and most of them want to play in the games.



“You have to manage this because you need to keep the players motivated.





“The players who are not going to play influence the intensity of the training, they have to be motivated all the time if they don’t play.



“I understand that sometimes I have to be patient with them.



“Sometimes at past clubs their behaviour was not so good, not so professional, but I have to understand the fact that if the player does not play it is frustrating for him.



“I have to pay attention to this.”



Ancelotti has been lauded for the quality of his man-management throughout his coaching career, with the experienced Italian able to manage big egos and characters.

