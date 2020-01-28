I Love Playing At Elland Road – Millwall Star Relishing Game

Follow @insidefutbol





Millwall striker Matt Smith admits he is relishing playing against Leeds United at Elland Road this evening and stressed he has always enjoyed success at the ground.



Gary Rowett's Millwall side head to face Leeds in good form and have won four of their last six games across all competitons; they are also unbeaten in their last six games on the road.













The Whites in contrast have been squandering points of late, having dropped all six points in their last two games and will be desperate for points come this evening.



Having represented Leeds during the 2013/14 season, the striker insists that he loves playing at Elland Road, having had success there.





Smith is expecting a good atmosphere under the lights at Leeds and is relishing it.







“I’m really looking forward to it”, Smith was quoted as saying by London News Online.



“I love playing at Elland Road.





"It was a home ground that I had a lot of success at. It will be a great atmosphere and two teams near the top of the table."



Smith will be hoping Millwall can turn around their recent form at Elland Road, with the Lions having lost on six of their last seven visits to the ground.

