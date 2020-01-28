Ian Poveda On Bench – Leeds United Team vs Millwall Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Leeds United vs Millwall

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Leeds United have officially revealed their starting line-up and substitutes for this evening's Championship fixture at Elland Road against Milwall.



Marcelo Bielsa's side have lost their last two league games on the bounce, but remain second in the table, although they have seen their lead over third placed Fulham cut to just three points.













Leeds are under pressure to return to winning ways tonight and have beaten Millwall in six of the last seven encounters between the two sides at Elland Road.





They will be without key midfielder Kalvin Phillips tonight as he starts a three-match ban following a sending off at QPR.





Bielsa has Kiko Casilla in goal, while at full-back he picks Stuart Dallas and Ezgjan Alioski. Liam Cooper and Luke Ayling are the centre-backs, while Ben White slots into midfield with Mateusz Klich. Jack Harrison, Helder Costa and Pablo Hernandez support Patrick Bamford.







The Leeds boss has options on the bench if needed tonight, including new signing Ian Poveda.





Leeds United Team vs Millwall



Casilla, Dallas, Ayling, Cooper, Alioski, White, Klich, Hernandez, Harrison, Costa, Bamford



Substitutes: Meslier, Struijk, Casey, Shackleton, Poveda, Stevens, Roberts

