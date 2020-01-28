I’ll Be Patient – Celtic New Bhoy Ready To Bide Time

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic new Bhoy Ismaila Soro understands that breaking into the first-team at Celtic Park will happen in stages and he is prepared to be patient as he works towards it.



The Bhoys completed the signing of the 21-year-old from Bnei Yehuda on a four-an-a-half year deal earlier this week, with him becoming manager Neil Lennon's second signing of January after the arrival of Polish striker Patryk Klimala.













In his first interview with Celtic's official site, the new signing took time to address the challenge he is now going to face when it comes to breaking into the first-team.



Soro also took time to speak about his confidence about settling into the new set-up quickly and impressing the manager to earn his chance to play.



✍ We are delighted to announce the signing of Ismaila Soro, who has joined #CelticFC on a four-and-a-half year deal.#WelcomeSoro! 🍀🇨🇮



➡️ https://t.co/rTUvuIC4mW pic.twitter.com/814zXxVGvY — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) January 27, 2020



“I want to settle into the team and give everything for the manager in training”, Soro said.







“I understand that breaking into the team will happen in stages and I’m prepared to be patient as I work towards this.



"I’m confident that I will settle quickly and impress the manager enough to earn the chance to play.”





The 21-year-old managed 64 appearances over the course of two seasons at the Israel-based club Bnei Yehuda, setting up two goals for his team-mates.



He earned his first piece of silverware last season in the form of the Israeli Cup.

