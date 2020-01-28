Leeds United Could Get Cash Boost As Former White Attracts Interest

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United will get a cash boost if West Ham United successfully sign Ronaldo Vieira from Sampdoria this month.



West Ham are keen to snap up Vieira from Serie A outfit Sampdoria and have been tracking his progress in the Italian top flight.













Hammers supremo David Sullivan is keen on Vieira, while boss David Moyes is also impressed with the former Leeds star, though remains to be fully convinced; and the Premier League side have yet to make a decision over offering a fee Sampdoria cannot refuse.



It is claimed Sampdoria would be looking at a fee of €20m to sell a player they do not ideally want to lose, according to The Athletic.





Leeds would be due 10 per cent of any fee, meaning if West Ham do splash €20m on Vieira then the Whites would bank €2m.







Vieira is starting regularly for Sampdoria this season and the Italian side are happy with his development.



Burnley also hold an interest in Vieira and have been scouting him in action this term.





West Ham, or Burnley, will have to make a decision over a potential bid for Vieira soon, with the clock ticking in the transfer window.

