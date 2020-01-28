XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



28/01/2020 - 08:37 GMT

Manchester United Failed In Late Move To Beat Leeds United To Striker

 




Manchester United made a late enquiry for RB Leipzig striker Jean-Kevin Augustin, but failed to stop his move to Leeds United, according to The Athletic.

Leeds confirmed the signing of Augustin from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig on loan until the end of the season on Monday.  


 



The Whites have taken the Frenchman at Elland Road to replace Eddie Nketiah, who was recalled from his loan by Arsenal earlier this month.

Leeds, who have the option to make the move permanent for a reported fee of €21m, will be hopeful that Augustin can hit the ground running.
 


Leeds fans have been left delighted with the capture of the striker, but they will be equally pleased to discover the Whites beat Manchester United to his signature.



It is understood that the Red Devils made a late enquiry for the 22-year-old, but Augustin's move to Leeds was too advanced and the striker did not perform a U-turn.

The Premier League giants have been on the lookout for a striker this month following the injury of star attacker Marcus Rashford.
 


Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have been linked with the likes of Edinson Cavani and Islam Slimani; Augustin's team-mate at Monaco.

With the clock ticking down, Manchester United will have to make quick moves if they are to land a striker before the transfer window slams shut on Friday.
 