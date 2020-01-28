Manchester United Failed In Late Move To Beat Leeds United To Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United made a late enquiry for RB Leipzig striker Jean-Kevin Augustin, but failed to stop his move to Leeds United, according to The Athletic.



Leeds confirmed the signing of Augustin from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig on loan until the end of the season on Monday.













The Whites have taken the Frenchman at Elland Road to replace Eddie Nketiah, who was recalled from his loan by Arsenal earlier this month.



Leeds, who have the option to make the move permanent for a reported fee of €21m, will be hopeful that Augustin can hit the ground running.





Leeds fans have been left delighted with the capture of the striker, but they will be equally pleased to discover the Whites beat Manchester United to his signature.







It is understood that the Red Devils made a late enquiry for the 22-year-old, but Augustin's move to Leeds was too advanced and the striker did not perform a U-turn.



The Premier League giants have been on the lookout for a striker this month following the injury of star attacker Marcus Rashford.





Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have been linked with the likes of Edinson Cavani and Islam Slimani; Augustin's team-mate at Monaco.



With the clock ticking down, Manchester United will have to make quick moves if they are to land a striker before the transfer window slams shut on Friday.

