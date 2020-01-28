Marcelo Bielsa Opposed To Sanctioning Leeds United Talent’s Exit

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa is opposed to sanctioning a loan for young striker Ryan Edmondson this month.



Edmondson is a regular for Leeds at Under-23 level and there have been calls from some fans for him to be involved in the first team.













However, Bielsa has regularly overlooked Edmondson, even when reduced to just one senior striker after Arsenal recalled Eddie Nketiah.



With Edmondson out of favour a loan deal was floated as an option by some fans but, according to The Athletic, Bielsa does not want the young striker to leave on loan.





Bielsa wants Edmondson to stay at Elland Road to continue to develop.







The striker had interest from clubs last summer, but Bielsa was set against a loan move and he stayed put.



His first team opportunities are set to take a further hit from Leeds' signing of Jean-Kevin Augustin from RB Leipzig on loan.





It remains to be seen what plans Bielsa has for Edmondson over the long term, but he is now set to see out the season at Leeds.

