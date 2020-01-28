Mike Ashley In Talks With Two Further Buyers Over Newcastle United Sale

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley has interest from two potential buyers beyond the Saudi Arabia group, according to the Press Association.



Speculation over a potential Newcastle takeover has been raised in recent days when it emerged that the Saudi Arabia wealth fund is in talks to buy out Ashley.













However, the Newcastle supremo has options other than the Saudi group, in a signal that any deal is far from being done.



It is claimed that Ashley's representatives are in talks with two other interested parties, as the Magpies supremo mulls what to do.





Talks with Saudi Arabia's wealth fund have been described as advanced, with a potential £340m takeover mooted as possible.







The discussions have been going on for several months, but the jury is out on whether Ashley will sell.



The businessman could choose to keep hold of Newcastle, or turn his attention more towards the other two parties he is in talks with.





Ashley forked out £134.4m to take control of Newcastle in 2007, but he has fallen out of favour with some Magpies fans, with protests about his running of the club having been held.

