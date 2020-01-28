XRegister
26 October 2019

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



28/01/2020 - 11:23 GMT

Newcastle United Were Keen On Leeds United New Boy

 




Newcastle United were interested in signing Jean-Kevin Augustin from RB Leipzig, but were beaten by Leeds United to the striker. 

Augustin spent the first half of the season on loan in Ligue 1 with Monaco, but having struggled to make an impact, the club were ready to terminate his deal.


 



Leeds moved to wrap up a loan with an option to buy agreement, but the Whites had to withstand late interest from several other sides.

One of the clubs who came in for Augustin were Newcastle, according to The Athletic, but the player was by that time already sold on joining Leeds.
 


It is claimed that the presence of Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road was key to Augustin's decision.



The striker has the same agent as Manchester City full-back Bernard Mendy and Mendy is claimed to have made clear that Bielsa hugely developed his game at Marseille.

Augustin is now set to get to work under the experienced Argentine as he looks to help fire Leeds to promotion to the Premier League.
 


Leeds have an option to sign Augustin on a permanent basis included in the loan deal, with the sum which would be needed reportedly €21m.
 