Other Clubs Feeling This About Leeds United’s Transfer Operations, Reputation Growing

Leeds United are gaining a reputation within the game for being slick operators in the transfer market, according to The Athletic.



The Whites have made three signings during the course of this month's transfer window, bringing in goalkeeper Elia Caprile, winger Ian Poveda and striker Jean-Kevin Augustin.













The Elland Road outfit faced competition from several clubs in Italy for Poveda's services, but eventually won the race and convinced the player to link up with Marcelo Bielsa.



They also had competition for Augustin, with Manchester United, Crystal Palace and Newcastle United amongst those clubs showing interest.





It is claimed Leeds are increasingly being viewed as slick operators within the transfer market, with the club's scouting regarded as top notch and their presentations when wanting to sign players on loan also impressive.







Bielsa has been lauded for his impact, though director of football Victor Orta is taking the largest slice of the credit pie.



The club though are claimed to be in a delicate position off the pitch and badly need to clinch promotion to the Premier League this season.





If Leeds fail to go up then they could lose a number of top players, not least midfielder Kalvin Phillips, while Bielsa has also been tipped to move on.

