PSV Eindhoven Back In For Crystal Palace Defender

PSV Eindhoven have tabled a second offer for Crystal Palace left-back Patrick van Aanholt, but the Eagles are holding out for a fee of €10m.



The Dutch outfit have had persistent problems at left-back this season, to the extent that they have been playing centre-back Nick Viergever in the position.













In an attempt to solve that problem, the Dutch Eredivisie side are keen on signing Van Aanholt from Premier League club Crystal Palace before the transfer window slams shut.



They have seen one bid rejected but, according to Dutch magazine Voetbal International, have now gone in with a second offer of €9m.





However, the London-based club are holding out for a sum of €10m for Van Aanholt, it has been claimed.







PSV Eindhoven will hope that having moved to within just €1m of Crystal Palace's asking price then there will be scope for a compromise deal.



Van Aanholt, who spent time with PSV Eindhoven's youth side in his early days, is said to be open to a return to the Dutch top-flight outfit.





It is understood that the 29-year-old's representatives were in the Netherlands to discuss personal terms for theit client at the weekend.

