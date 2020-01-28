XRegister
26 October 2019

28/01/2020 - 09:11 GMT

PSV Source Insists Steven Bergwijn Talks With Tottenham Ongoing

 




PSV Eindhoven believe that the building blocks of a deal to take Steven Bergwijn to Tottenham Hotspur are in place, but a club source has claimed talks are ongoing, according to the London Evening Standard.

With the winter transfer window nearing an end, Premier League side Tottenham are keen on signing Dutch winger Bergwijn from PSV Eindhoven.  


 



As the news of Spurs' interest in him leaked out last week, the player refused to play for the Dutch Eredivisie club in their weekend game against FC Twente.

Baffled by the winger's behaviour, PSV Eindhoven were also said to view Tottenham's valuation of €30m for their star man as not enough.
 


However, it has been widely claimed that a fee for €32m has been agreed between the two clubs.



PSV Eindhoven however are more cautious and though they believe that the building blocks to put a deal in place are now there, talks are continuing to happen between the two clubs.

The Dutch giants are determined to make sure they extract the best possible deal from Tottenham for Bergwijn's departure.
 


Bergwijn has scored five goals and provided 10 assists from his 16 league appearances this season for PSV Eindhoven.
 