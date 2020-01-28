Rangers Looking To Add Sporting Lisbon Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers are making a move to add to their squad before the transfer window slams shut, with their eyes on a Sporting Lisbon midfielder.



The Gers have offloaded a number of players this month and their focus has been on trimming a large squad at Ibrox in the January window.













However, they are also now looking to make an addition as they react to a shock weekend loss at Hearts which put rivals Celtic back in the driving seat in the Scottish Premiership title race.



Rangers want to bring in Sporting Lisbon midfielder Miguel Luis, according to the Sun.





Luis is available for transfer this month and Rangers are looking at a lengthy loan for the midfielder.







The 20-year-old came through the youth ranks at Sporting Lisbon and made his senior bow for the Portuguese giants in 2018, but has struggled for game time this season.



Luis has made just two appearances in the Portuguese top flight and three in the Europa League, meaning a loan deal may prove to be something all parties favour.





Highly rated, he has been capped by Portugal through to Under-21 level.



Rangers' midfield was criticised for its performance against Hearts on Sunday and now the Gers are moving to reinforce their options in that area of the pitch.

