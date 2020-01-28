Rangers Ready To Strike – Gers Assistant On Transfer Possibilities

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister has talked up the importance of the Gers being ready to strike if an opportunity arises in the transfer market.



The clock is ticking down as the winter transfer window nears its end and clubs are stepping up their attempts to strengthen their squads going into the second half of the season.













However, Scottish Premiership side Rangers, who are looking to beat Celtic to the title, have remained silent in the window so far, with no incomings at Ibrox this month.



The Light Blues do not appear to be adding anyone to their ranks before the transfer window slams shut on Friday, but assistant manager McAllister has insisted that they are always looking for opportunities.





The 55-year-old went on to assert that Steven Gerrard's Rangers are ready to strike in the transfer market if an opportunity arises.







"I think when you are in windows, certainly here, we continuously looking", McAllister told a press conference.



"Clubs like Rangers and big clubs across the world are continuously looking to improve.





"At any given moment, when an opportunity arises, we have got to be there and ready to strike.



"So that goes in this window, the next window, the summer. It's an ongoing thing. We are always looking."



Rangers' arch-rivals Celtic, on the other hand, have made two signings this month in the shape of Patryk Klimala and Ismaila Soro.

