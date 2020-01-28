Ross County Made Chances vs Celtic – Gary McAllister Tells Rangers To Be Wary

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister has stressed that Ross County had chances to score against Celtic and is wary of the threat posed by the Staggies ahead of Wednesday's clash at Ibrox.



Having lost 2-1 to Hearts at the weekend, the Light Blues will look to return to winning ways when they host Ross County at Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday.













The Staggies are set to visit Ibrox following a 3-0 defeat at the hands of league table-toppers Celtic at Parkhead on Saturday, but Rangers assistant boss McAllister is expecting a tough game.



The 55-year-old has also pointed out that Ross County were well organised and did well to create chances against Neil Lennon's side at the weekend.





McAllister has warned the Rangers players against the threat of Ross County, who he believes will make the game difficult for the hosts on Wednesday.







"Watching the bits of Ross County at Celtic Park, they had opportunities, they countered well, they were organised", McAllister told a press conference.



"So we are expecting a tough game. They'll come to Ibrox and try and make it difficult, get bodies behind the ball.





"But the interesting thing at Celtic Park was in the regains they actually got men forward and created a few chances. So, we have to be wary of that."



While Rangers host Ross County, arch-rivals Celtic will visit St. Johnstone on Wednesday.

