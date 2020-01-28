Sheffield United Winning Race For Dutch Forward

Follow @insidefutbol





Sheffield United are winning the race to land Dutch forward Richairo Zivkovic from Chinese outfit Changchun Yatai, according to the Sun.



Blades boss Chris Wilder wants fresh faces through the door before the transfer window slams shut and the club have been working on a deal to sign Sander Berge from Genk.













The Premier League club have other irons in the fire too and are leading the chase to land 23-year-old forward Zivkovic.



He turned heads in his earlier years while on the books at FC Groningen and was snapped up by Ajax in 2014.





Zivkovic failed to make an impact in Amsterdam though and was loaned out before then eventually heading to Belgian side Oostende on a permanent deal in 2017; he signed for Chinese side Changchun Yatai in February last year.







He is now expected to return to Europe from China and Sheffield United are at present winning the race for his services.



Blades boss Wilder will hope to push an agreement over the line before the transfer window shuts.





Zivkovic made 25 appearances in China's League One in the 2019 season, scoring 16 times in the process, as his team finished fifth.

