Sheffield United’s Sander Berge Hopes Boosted

Sheffield United have received a boost in their pursuit of Sander Berge as the Norway international midfielder has told Genk that he wants to leave this month, according to Sky Sports News (07:04).



The 21-year-old midfielder, who currently plies his trade for Belgian top flight side Genk, has attracted interest from Premier League clubs over the last 18 months.













Berge was first linked with a move to English giants Liverpool earlier this season before being linked with West Ham this month.



Sheffield United also joined the mix, with Blades manager Chris Wilder zeroing in on the Norwegian international as the right addition to his squad this month.





The South Yorkshire-based club even reportedly made a bid in an attempt to land Berge, only for Genk to reject the proposal.







Now the youngster has told Genk that he wants to leave the club before the winter transfer window slams shut, in a boost for the Blades.



Sheffield United and the Belgian outfit are said to be engaged in talks and the Blades appear to be the favourites to land the Norwegian.





It is understood that the player and his agent Morten Wivestad met with Genk officials on Monday night in an attempt to convince them to let the youngster leave.



With the clock ticking down, Sheffield United will have to make a breakthrough quickly to land their target before the window slams shut.

