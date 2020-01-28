XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



28/01/2020 - 09:48 GMT

Sheffield United’s Sander Berge Hopes Boosted

 




Sheffield United have received a boost in their pursuit of Sander Berge as the Norway international midfielder has told Genk that he wants to leave this month, according to Sky Sports News (07:04).

The 21-year-old midfielder, who currently plies his trade for Belgian top flight side Genk, has attracted interest from Premier League clubs over the last 18 months.  


 



Berge was first linked with a move to English giants Liverpool earlier this season before being linked with West Ham this month.

Sheffield United also joined the mix, with Blades manager Chris Wilder zeroing in on the Norwegian international as the right addition to his squad this month.
 


The South Yorkshire-based club even reportedly made a bid in an attempt to land Berge, only for Genk to reject the proposal.



Now the youngster has told Genk that he wants to leave the club before the winter transfer window slams shut, in a boost for the Blades.

Sheffield United and the Belgian outfit are said to be engaged in talks and the Blades appear to be the favourites to land the Norwegian.
 


It is understood that the player and his agent Morten Wivestad met with Genk officials on Monday night in an attempt to convince them to let the youngster leave.

With the clock ticking down, Sheffield United will have to make a breakthrough quickly to land their target before the window slams shut.
 