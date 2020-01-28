Star Returns To Rangers Early As Loan Spell Terminated

Follow @insidefutbol





Jake Hastie has returned to Rangers after his loan spell at Rotherham United was terminated.



The highly-rated winger had been due to spend the entire season plying his trade at the New York Stadium with the English League One club.













However, he struggled for playing time in recent months and both clubs have reached an agreement to terminate his loan ahead of time.



Hastie made 16 appearances across all competitions for Rotherham and scored three goals under boss Paul Warne.





He is now heading back to Rangers and it remains to be seen what Gers boss Steven Gerrard decides is the best course of action for the 20-year-old.







Hastie joined Rangers last summer after penning a four-year deal, signing from Motherwell with a compensation fee of around £350,000 being paid.



The Gers could choose to send the 20-year-old back out on a loan spell for the second half of the campaign as they look to secure him game time.





He made his Rotherham debut in September last year, scoring on his Millers' bow against Doncaster Rovers in League One.

