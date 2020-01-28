This Gives Everyone A Boost – Former Leeds United Star On Fresh Faces

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United defender Ben Parker believes the signings of Ian Poveda and Jean-Kevin Augustin will give the Whites a massive boost.



The Yorkshire-based club have been on a poor run of form recently and have won just one of their last seven Championship games, while losing and drawing three each.













Leeds' recent poor form has seen league rivals Fulham and Nottingham Forest close the points gap with them down to three points and four points, respectively.



The signings of Poveda and Augustin have been one of the few positives the Whites have had recently and former defender Parker believes the additions will be a huge boost for the team.





The 32-year-old, who has hailed the signings as high-quality, is confident that the pair will aid Leeds in their push for Premier League promotion while also lifting the side's morale up.







"We've had some great news this week – Poveda, Augustin as well, come in", Parker said on LUTV.



"Two real, real good high-quality additions to our squad to give that promotion push.





"A big boost, gives competition for places and it just gives everyone around the ground, everyone connected to Leeds just a big pick up again.



"Then just kind of reevaluate 'look, we are in a great position'.



"Two new players coming in gives morale a massive boost."



19-year-old winger Poveda could make his debut against Millwall this evening, but Augustin, who sealed his Elland Road move on Monday, is unlikely to be involved.

