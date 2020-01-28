XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



28/01/2020 - 16:39 GMT

This Gives Everyone A Boost – Former Leeds United Star On Fresh Faces

 




Former Leeds United defender Ben Parker believes the signings of Ian Poveda and Jean-Kevin Augustin will give the Whites a massive boost.

The Yorkshire-based club have been on a poor run of form recently and have won just one of their last seven Championship games, while losing and drawing three each.  


 



Leeds' recent poor form has seen league rivals Fulham and Nottingham Forest close the points gap with them down to three points and four points, respectively.

The signings of Poveda and Augustin have been one of the few positives the Whites have had recently and former defender Parker believes the additions will be a huge boost for the team.
 


The 32-year-old, who has hailed the signings as high-quality, is confident that the pair will aid Leeds in their push for Premier League promotion while also lifting the side's morale up.



"We've had some great news this week – Poveda, Augustin as well, come in", Parker said on LUTV.

"Two real, real good high-quality additions to our squad to give that promotion push.
 


"A big boost, gives competition for places and it just gives everyone around the ground, everyone connected to Leeds just a big pick up again.

"Then just kind of reevaluate 'look, we are in a great position'.

"Two new players coming in gives morale a massive boost."

19-year-old winger Poveda could make his debut against Millwall this evening, but Augustin, who sealed his Elland Road move on Monday, is unlikely to be involved.
 