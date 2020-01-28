Tottenham and West Ham Mull Making Move For Switzerland International

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are interested in Benfica centre-forward Haris Seferovic and are considering making bids.



With the winter transfer window nearing its end, clubs will now have to step up and move quickly if they are to sign their targets before the window slams shut on Friday.













Premier League side Tottenham have been looking to sign a centre-forward this month, with star striker Harry Kane sidelined with an injury.



Spurs received a major setback when Kane suffered a hamstring injury that is now expected to keep him out for several months, and have been linked with a move for AC Milan frontman Krzysztof Piatek.





Now, Jose Mourinho's side are interested in Benfica's Swiss centre-forward Seferovic, according to Portuguese sports daily O Jogo.







However, London rivals West Ham are also understood to be keeping tabs on the former Eintracht Frankfurt player.



It is suggested that Tottenham and the Hammers are considering making bids for the 27-year-old Switzerland international.





However, it remains to be seen if either side will push for the signing of Seferovic before Friday, and if they will be able to agree a deal with Benfica.

