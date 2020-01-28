XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



28/01/2020 - 12:59 GMT

Tottenham and West Ham Mull Making Move For Switzerland International

 




Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are interested in Benfica centre-forward Haris Seferovic and are considering making bids.

With the winter transfer window nearing its end, clubs will now have to step up and move quickly if they are to sign their targets before the window slams shut on Friday.  


 



Premier League side Tottenham have been looking to sign a centre-forward this month, with star striker Harry Kane sidelined with an injury.

Spurs received a major setback when Kane suffered a hamstring injury that is now expected to keep him out for several months, and have been linked with a move for AC Milan frontman Krzysztof Piatek.
 


Now, Jose Mourinho's side are interested in Benfica's Swiss centre-forward Seferovic, according to Portuguese sports daily O Jogo.



However, London rivals West Ham are also understood to be keeping tabs on the former Eintracht Frankfurt player.

It is suggested that Tottenham and the Hammers are considering making bids for the 27-year-old Switzerland international.
 


However, it remains to be seen if either side will push for the signing of Seferovic before Friday, and if they will be able to agree a deal with Benfica.
 