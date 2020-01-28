U-turn – Rangers Tell Gers Star No Loan Move This Month, Player Expected Exit

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers have told Matt Polster that they will not be offloading him on loan this month.



The American defender has struggled to make an impact at Ibrox since joining the club in the January transfer window last year.













Polster had been expecting to be sent out on loan by Rangers this month in an effort to get game time under his belt, but according to the Press Association, he has now been told he will not be leaving.



The 26-year-old impressed Steven Gerrard and the Rangers coaching staff with his performance off the bench against Hearts on Sunday.





Gerrard introduced Polster off the bench at half time at Tynecastle and though Rangers ultimately suffered a shock 2-1 loss, the American made an impression.







Polster will be hoping for another chance to stake his claim on Wednesday night when Rangers take on Ross County in the Scottish Premiership and look to return to winning ways.



The defender has played just 76 minutes of football in the Premiership for Rangers so far this season.





He also had an outing in the club's Europa League qualifiers, while appearing too in the Scottish League Cup.

