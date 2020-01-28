West Ham Paying Chunk of Fee For Midfielder Now, Player Unlikely To Remain In Event of Relegation

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United would be unlikely to keep Tomas Soucek if they are relegated this season, according to the Guardian.



The Hammers are adding the Czech midfielder to their ranks on an initial loan deal with an option to make his switch permanent at the end of the season.













Soucek, 24, who was voted the Czech Player of the Year and turns out for Slavia Prague, will bolster David Moyes' options and will cost a total of €20m if he stays permanently.



It is claimed that West Ham are paying a large chunk of the fee now, but would be unlikely to keep him if they are relegated from the Premier League.





Moyes is battling to keep West Ham up and is working on adding further fresh faces beyond Soucek before the window closes.







West Ham are only outside the relegation zone on goal difference and have picked up just 23 points from 23 league games.



They have a game in hand on those teams below them, but that comes against league leaders Liverpool on Wednesday night at the London Stadium.





West Ham then have another home game as Graham Potter's Brighton side arrive in the capital to kick off the Hammers' February fixture list.

