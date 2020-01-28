West Ham Showing Interest In Everton Target, Could Rival Toffees

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United have joined Everton in the hunt for Inter midfielder Matias Vecino.



The Uruguay midfielder is surplus to requirements at Inter this month and the Nerazzurri are looking to offload him.













Carlo Ancelotti is keen to take Vecino to Goodison Park before the transfer window closes, but Everton have yet to reach an agreement on a fee with Inter.



The Toffees now have Premier League company in their interest in Vecino though and, according to Italian daily Tuttosport, West Ham are now keen.





The pressure is on the Hammers to pull clear of relegation trouble in the Premier League and Vecino is now in their sights.







West Ham will need to agree a fee with Inter if they are to push forward a swoop for the Uruguayan.



They may also need to make a more compelling case than Everton if the Toffees too can reach an agreement with Inter, to convince Vecino to give the green light to a London Stadium move.





If Vecino is sold, Inter are expected to move to replace him by bringing in Juraj Kucka from Parma.

