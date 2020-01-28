XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



28/01/2020 - 10:32 GMT

West Ham Showing Interest In Everton Target, Could Rival Toffees

 




West Ham United have joined Everton in the hunt for Inter midfielder Matias Vecino. 

The Uruguay midfielder is surplus to requirements at Inter this month and the Nerazzurri are looking to offload him.


 



Carlo Ancelotti is keen to take Vecino to Goodison Park before the transfer window closes, but Everton have yet to reach an agreement on a fee with Inter.

The Toffees now have Premier League company in their interest in Vecino though and, according to Italian daily Tuttosport, West Ham are now keen.
 


The pressure is on the Hammers to pull clear of relegation trouble in the Premier League and Vecino is now in their sights.



West Ham will need to agree a fee with Inter if they are to push forward a swoop for the Uruguayan.

They may also need to make a more compelling case than Everton if the Toffees too can reach an agreement with Inter, to convince Vecino to give the green light to a London Stadium move.
 


If Vecino is sold, Inter are expected to move to replace him by bringing in Juraj Kucka from Parma.
 