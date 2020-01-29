Atletico Madrid Increasingly Hoping To Sell Arsenal, Chelsea and Spurs Target Thomas Lemar

Follow @insidefutbol





Atletico Madrid are increasingly looking to sell Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur target Thomas Lemar, but their asking price is proving to be a stumbling block.



The Spanish giants are trying to sign Edinson Cavani from Paris Saint-Germain, but have seen their latest bid of €15m for the 32-year-old rejected.













They may need to bring in cash to increase their offer and, according to French sports daily L'Equipe, are increasingly hoping to be able to sell Lemar.



However, Atletico Madrid have put an asking price of €65m on Lemar's head and it is proving to be a stumbling block for those clubs keen on the Frenchman.





It has been claimed that Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham are all ready to make offers for Lemar.







The three Premier League sides are reportedly considering going in with offers for Lemar, who joined Atletico Madrid from Monaco in 2018.



He has struggled to win over Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone and is now surplus to requirements at the Wanda Metropolitano.





With the clock ticking on the transfer window though Atletico Madrid may need to adjust their asking price to make a deal for Lemar possible.

