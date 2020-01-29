Ball Still In Everton’s Court, Inter Unmoved On Matias Vecino

Follow @insidefutbol





Matias Vecino is set to stay at Inter beyond this month's transfer window unless Everton make a late fresh move for his services.



Carlo Ancelotti's side have been showing interest in signing the Uruguayan, with Inter keen to offload him.













However, Inter want a minimum of €20m to let Vecino leave, while Everton have not gone beyond €14m to €15m for the Uruguayan.



Inter are not prepared to sell for below their asking price and, unless Everton make a late move, Vecino will be kept at the San Siro, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.





The Nerazzurri are claimed to now have no need to let Vecino leave the club and would be happy to keep hold of him.







He has made just 14 appearances in Serie A for Inter this season and has not made the matchday squad for the club's last two league games.



Inter signed Vecino in the summer of 2017 and he is under contract at the San Siro until 2022.





It remains to be seen if Everton will have a late change of heart and go back in for the midfielder before the window closes.

