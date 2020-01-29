Brentford Exploring Swoop For Barnsley Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Brentford are looking into a deadline-day beating swoop for Barnsley's Jacob Brown, according to the Sun.



The Griffin Park outfit are keen to make additions before the winter window slams shut on Friday night and have focused on Oakwell for a potential signing.













Speedy wide forward Brown is the man in Brentford's sights as they eye a permanent deal to take him to the capital.



It is unclear how much Brentford might have to pay to snap up Brown, but the Bees will have to act quickly as the clock is ticking on the transfer window.





Brown has been a regular for Barnsley this season and has clocked up 23 appearances in the Championship for the Tykes, chipping in with eight assists.







He clocked up all 90 minutes in a 3-1 loss at home against Brentford earlier this season, giving the Bees a close-up look at him.



Barnsley have the 21-year-old under contract until the summer of 2022.





The Oakwell side sit second bottom of the Championship table, while Brentford, in fifth, are battling for promotion.

